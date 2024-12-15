Lanto Griffin leads 6 players who earn valuable PGA Tour cards through Q-school

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lanto Griffin is headed back to the PGA Tour after a dazzling final round at Q-school. Griffin shot a 63 to lead the six players who earned valuable cards for next year. It’s going to be tougher than ever to succeed on the tour without a full card because the fields will be smaller. Hayden Buckley and Takumi Kanaya of Japan finished behind Griffin. The last three cards went to Alejandro Tosti of Argentina, Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel. Chandler had to shoot 30 on the back nine. Riedel had to save par on his last two holes.

