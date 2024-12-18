Lanier scores 19 as No. 1 Tennessee routs Western Carolina 84-36

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 19 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee to an 84-36 victory over Western Carolina on Tuesday night. The Volunteers tied for the third-best start in program history. Jordan Gainey scored 17, Darlinstone Dubar added 13 points and Zakai Zeigler just missed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. The Catamounts were led by Bernard Pelote with 10 points.

