Lanier scores 19 as No. 1 Tennessee routs Western Carolina 84-36

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) drives against Western Carolina guard Cord Stansberry (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 19 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee to an 84-36 victory over Western Carolina on Tuesday night. The Volunteers tied for the third-best start in program history. Jordan Gainey scored 17, Darlinstone Dubar added 13 points and Zakai Zeigler just missed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. The Catamounts were led by Bernard Pelote with 10 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.