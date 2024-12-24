Lanier and Zeigler lead No. 1 Tennessee past upset-minded Middle Tennessee 82-64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 23 points and Zakai Zeigler had 17 points and 15 assists to lead No. 1 Tennessee past upset-minded Middle Tennessee 82-64. Felix Okpara added 12 points, Jordan Gainey had 10 and Igor Milicic Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds as the Volunteers improved to 12-0 and tied the second-best start in program history. The Blue Raiders, looking like a top mid-major, got 24 points off the bench from Camryn Weston and 13 from Kamari Lands.

