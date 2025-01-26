Langenhan moves into World Cup luge points lead, bobsled races in St. Moritz are called off

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Max Langenhan of Germany moved back into the World Cup men’s singles points lead Sunday, after getting his season-best third win of the season.

Felix Loch of Germany was second and Nico Gleirscher of Austria was third. Langenhan and Gleirscher were tied atop the season-long points standings entering Sunday; Langenhan now has a 40-point lead.

Tucker West was the top U.S. men’s finisher, placing 10th.

In a mixed doubles World Cup race, the German teams of Tobias Wendl-Tobias Arlt and Jessica Degenhardt-Cheyenne Rosenthal took gold, with Austria second and Italy third. The top U.S. team placed fifth, that one being the sleds of Marcus Mueller-Ansel Haugsjaa with Chevonne Forgan-Sophie Kirkby.

Germany also won the mixed singles World Cup race, with Loch and Marie Fraebel holding off Langenhan and Julia Taubitz. Gleirscher and Lisa Schulte were third for Austria.

For the U.S., West and Ashley Farquharson placed fifth in mixed singles.

Bobsled

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday’s scheduled two-woman and four-man races were canceled because of poor track conditions.

St. Moritz is a one-of-a-kind track on the World Cup sliding circuits, rebuilt annually out of ice and snow and without a concrete chute to support artificial refrigeration. Because the air temperature did not fall below freezing overnight Saturday, the track did not sufficiently harden to support racing Sunday.

It’s not clear if the races will be rescheduled at another venue later this season.

Up next

Bobsled: World Cup monobob, two-man bobsled on Feb. 8 at Lillehammer, Norway.

Luge: Mixed singles, mixed doubles world championships on Feb. 6 at Whistler, Canada.

Skeleton: World Cup men’s and women’s season finales on Feb. 7 at Lillehammer.

