Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix to reduce Oscar Piastri’s F1 standings lead

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead.

Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

“It feels amazing,” Norris said. “This is what I did dream of when I was a kid.”

Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix — though he did win a sprint race in Miami this month — and reduced Piastri’s lead from 13 points to three.

Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race — though he wasn’t able to attempt a pass — while Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Gabriel Bouys/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gabriel Bouys

Verstappen was the leader on track until the second-to-last lap but only because he had yet to make his mandatory second pit stop under a rule change introduced in an attempt to spice up the Monaco Grand Prix, where overtaking is almost impossible.

Despite predictions it could allow some teams and drivers to spring a surprise, the rule had little overall impact on the results, except for a few cases of teams seemingly slowing down one car to benefit a teammate.

“We lost the race yesterday,” was Leclerc’s verdict, referring to the importance of qualifying on pole in Monaco, his home race.

