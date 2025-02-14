Lando Norris says he’ll drive with ‘elbows out’ to compete with Max Verstappen this F1 season

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lando Norris has pledged to get tough and drive with his “elbows out” against Max Verstappen as the two prepare to resume their title rivalry in the new Formula 1 season. Norris was Verstappen’s closest challenger as the Dutch driver sealed his fourth consecutive F1 title last year. It followed a series of hard-edged and controversial battles between the two on track. Norris says his attitude to Verstappen will be to “show I am not willing to give him any positions” and to stay smart on track.

