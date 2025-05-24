Lando Norris qualifies on pole for F1’s Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris broke the track record to qualify on pole position Saturday for Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, besting Charles Leclerc and title rival Oscar Piastri.

Norris and Leclerc swapped fastest times before Norris upped the pace again to take first by .109 of a second, with Piastri third and Lewis Hamilton fourth.

Qualifying has typically been more important at Monaco than anywhere else on the F1 calendar. It’s almost impossible to overtake on the narrow streets during the race, so grid position is vital.

It could be a little different this year because drivers will now be required to change tires at least twice during the race.

