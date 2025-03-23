Lando Norris: McLaren is ready for title fight between its drivers

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lando Norris has said his McLaren team is ready for a no-holds barred title fight between him and teammate Oscar Piastri, should they continue to dominate. Ten points separate the pair heading to Japan, with Norris on top of the standings, Piastri fourth and each claiming a win – the first time that McLaren has won the opening two races since 2003. The team’s most intense — and infamous — teammate battle to date was between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988 and 1989.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.