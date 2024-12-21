Lance and Miller team to send North Dakota State to FCS title game with 28-21 win over Jackrabbits

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Bryce Lance caught three touchdown passes from Cam Miller, including a one-handed game-winner, to give North Dakota State a 28-21 win over two-time defending national champion South Dakota State on Saturday and a berth in the FCS title game. The second-seeded Bison will take on the winner of top-seeded Montana State and No. 4 seed South Dakota, for the championship on Jan. 6. After the third-seeded Jackrabbits tied the game at 21-all, the Bison drove 75 yards and scored with 4:18 remaining when Lance snagged a pass with his right hand and got a foot down in the right corner of the end zone.

