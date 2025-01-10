Lamar Jackson joins illustrious quarterback company with his 3rd All-Pro pick

Lamar Jackson joined some illustrious company with his third selection to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Now he hopes the postseason success will follow. Jackson became the eighth quarterback picked as a first-team All-Pro at least three times in the Super Bowl era, having also made it in his MVP seasons in 2019 and 2023. Both those seasons ended with postseason exits before the Super Bowl, with Baltimore losing in the divisional round in 2019 and in the AFC title game last season. The other seven QBs with at least three All-Pro picks have all made the Super Bowl, with Dan Marino the only one without a championship win.

