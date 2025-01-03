Lakers star Anthony Davis sits out against Portland to rest sprained left ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers to rest his sprained left ankle. The big man is missing only his second game of the season. The Lakers also ruled out point guard Gabe Vincent due to a left oblique strain about three hours before they tipped off at home against Portland. Davis played in 31 of the Lakers’ first 32 games this season. He sprained his ankle during the Lakers’ victory at Golden State on Christmas, but the big man kept playing on the injury through the holiday period.

