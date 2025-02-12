Lakers sign free-agent center Alex Len to bolster frontcourt depth after failed trade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran free-agent center Alex Len to bolster their frontcourt depth after their failed attempt to acquire Charlotte center Mark Williams. To make room on the roster for the 31-year-old Ukrainian in his 12th NBA season, Los Angeles on Tuesday waived injured center Christian Wood. Len was traded from Sacramento to Washington and waived this month. Len was reported to be signing with the Indiana Pacers after being waived, but the Lakers swooped in to add a much-needed backup center. Los Angeles traded star big man Anthony Davis to Dallas earlier this month.

