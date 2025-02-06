Lakers land center Mark Williams in trade with Hornets for Knecht and Reddish, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and draft considerations, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the latest trade by the busy Lakers hasn’t been finalized.

The Hornets are also getting the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2031 and a first-round pick swap in 2030 in exchange for Williams, one of the NBA’s most intriguing young centers.

Williams is another major addition in the Lakers’ thorough roster overhaul, which has been highlighted by their acquisition of Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks last Saturday in a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles has dramatically revamped its nucleus since Christmas, assembling a roster that could be a championship contender this season with Doncic and 40-year-old LeBron James.

Williams fills an obvious need for the Lakers, who were briefly left with Jaxson Hayes as their only veteran center following Davis’ departure and Christian Wood’s long-term injury absence.

The 7-foot-2 Williams has spent three mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Hornets, managing to play in just 84 games mostly due to back problems.

When healthy, he’s shown potential.

The Duke product has averaged 16 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season in 22 games and has excelled in pick-and-roll situations when he’s had a chance to play alongside LaMelo Ball.

Williams, who knows Lakers coach JJ Redick as a fellow Duke product, should fit well with Doncic as a target for his playmaking skills in lobs and pick-and-rolls. He’ll also have to be a key defensive player for the Lakers, whose defense was built heavily around Davis’ peerless rim protection.

Williams has had seven double-doubles in his last 11 games, including a 31-point, 13-rebound performance against the Jazz. Williams scored 38 points in a loss to Memphis last month, but his game has been plagued by inconsistency.

Against Milwaukee on Wednesday night, for instance, he struggled with just six points and five rebounds in 25 minutes while facing Brook Lopez.

Williams appears to be happy with the trade: He posted gold and purple hearts on social media late Wednesday night.

Williams is the second center the Hornets have dealt this season. They sent 7-foot Nick Richards and a second-round pick in 2025 to Phoenix for guard Josh Okogie and three future second-round draft picks last month.

Charlotte is clearly building for the long term under new owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall while collecting assets.

The Hornets now own their first-round pick in the next seven years, as well as a top-14 protected first-round pick in 2027 from Miami (unprotected in 2028), a top-two protected pick from Dallas in 2027, the right to swap first rounders with the Lakers in 2030 and the Lakers’ unprotected first round pick in 2031.

Knecht was the Lakers’ first-round pick last summer, and the outside shooting specialist has averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a rookie. He started 12 games and even had a 37-point performance while hitting a record-tying nine 3-pointers in November, but he has received less playing time in the new year.

Reddish is averaging 3.3 points per game in his second season with the Lakers. He started 26 games for Los Angeles last season under coach Darvin Ham, but has played much less under Redick.

Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas due to a strained left calf. He is expected to make his Lakers debut on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers, although Redick said the Lakers won’t make that decision until Saturday morning.

The Lakers have now traded seven of the 13 players on their roster on opening night. They also opened a roster spot in this deal with Charlotte, allowing them to add another depth piece.

The Hornets visit the Lakers on Feb. 19.

___

Reed reported from Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.