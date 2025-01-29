Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain.

Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt.

Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.

