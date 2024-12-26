Lakers big man Anthony Davis exits Christmas game with sprained left ankle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lakers big man Anthony Davis didn’t return for Los Angeles against Golden State after spraining his left ankle midway through the first quarter. Davis stepped awkwardly and rolled the ankle while moving through the paint toward the Lakers basket and exited with 4:48 remaining in the quarter. He went to the locker room and initially was listed as questionable to come back.

