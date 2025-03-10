Lakers begin stretch without injured LeBron James on Monday at Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will begin a stretch without the injured LeBron James when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. James strained his left groin in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 111-101 loss in Boston on Saturday. The Lakers have not said how long they expect the All-Star forward to be sidelined. James said afterward he was not concerned it would be a long absence, believing it is not as serious as the groin injury he sustained during a Christmas game in 2018 that forced him to miss the next 17 games.

