Lagway throws for 305 yards to help Florida trounce Tulane 33-8 in the Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway shrugged off a couple of first-half turnovers and threw for 305 yards and a touchdown to lead Florida to a 33-8 victory over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. Trey Smack kicked a Gasparilla Bowl-record four field goals for the Gators , who also got a late TD run from walk-on running back Anthony Rubio, son of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Tulane played without starting quarterback Darian Mensah. It was outgained 529 yards to 194 and didn’t score until Ty Thompson threw a TD pass in the final minute. Florida finished on a four-game win streak. Tulane lost its last three.

