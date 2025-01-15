Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell about to experience another 1st with her baby due any day

Being a private person from a small town is why Kim Caldwell keeps her business to herself. That’s also why the Tennessee coach dodged questions for months about her first pregnancy. Then Caldwell realized her role with the historic Lady Vols allows her to help other working mothers. Caldwell says speaking out can help the next woman who gets pregnant during basketball season or at any point that’s stressful. Caldwell is due any day now. She hopes to return sooner than later to the Lady Vols who are in position to keep their streak alive as the only team never to miss the NCAA Tournament.

