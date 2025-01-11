Laborde scores two as Nice wins at Reims to go fourth in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Gaëtan Laborde has scored twice to help Nice win at Reims 4-2 and move up to fourth place in Ligue 1. The burly striker netted with a penalty just before halftime and added his second goal midway through the second half. Nice moved one point ahead of fifth-placed Lille and two clear of sixth-placed Lyon, which lost at Brest 2-1.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.