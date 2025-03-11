La Salle basketball names Radford coach Darris Nichols as Dunphy’s successor

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle named Darris Nichols as its new basketball coach, succeeding Fran Dunphy, who will retire from coaching at the end of the season. Nichols went 68-63 in four seasons at Radford from 2021 through this season. Radford went 20-13 this season, the second time in Nichols’ four seasons he won at least 20 games. Radford finished 9-7 and in fourth place this season in the Big South conference. The Explorers have not had a winning record since 2015.

