La Liga president slams Real Madrid for complaints about referees

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas has lashed out at Real Madrid. He says the club leadership has “lost its mind” for accusing Spain’s referees of being biased against the defending champion. The head of La Liga says on Thursday it is considering taking legal action for the letter that Madrid published this week in which it accused the league of being “adulterated” to favor other clubs. The letter was sent two days after Madrid felt it was hurt by alleged refereeing mistakes in a 1-0 loss at Espanyol. Madrid mostly complained of a hard foul on Kylian Mbappé.

