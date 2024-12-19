LA Galaxy trade MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman to Nashville, 12 days after winning the title

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy traded MLS Cup Final MVP Gastón Brugman to Nashville on Thursday. That’s just 12 days after the Uruguayan midfielder led the club to its record sixth league championship. The Galaxy acquired midfielder Sean Davis from Nashville, which will retain a portion of Davis’ salary budget charge for next year. Brugman was named the MVP of the MLS championship match for his splendid performance filling in for injured star Riqui Puig in the Galaxy’s 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Dec. 7. Brugman commanded the game from midfield, and he set up the Galaxy’s first goal.

