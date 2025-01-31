LA Dodgers finalize $13 million, 1-year contract with reliever Kirby Yates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract with veteran right-handed reliever Kirby Yates. The Dodgers also designated right-hander Ryan Brasier for assignment to make room on the team’s 40-man roster. Yates joins a refurbished bullpen for the World Series champions, who finalized a $72 million, four-year contract with Tanner Scott last week. The 37-year-old Yates went 7-2 with a career-low 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for Texas last year. He signed a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Rangers in December 2023.

