Kyrie Irving sits out the Mavericks’ game against the NBA-leading Cavaliers because of illness

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ game Friday night against NBA-leading Cleveland because of illness, joining fellow All-Star guard Luka Doncic on the sideline. Doncic strained his left calf in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. He’s scheduled to be reevaluated late this month. Following that game, the Mavericks have lost three of four games — all on the road.

