Kylee Johnson’s two-run homer in 7th rallies Clemson to 2-1 victory over Florida State for ACC title

BRIGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Kylee Johnson hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and the Clemson Tigers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday in the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Johnson’s homer sent the second-seeded Tigers (44-12), who didn’t start playing softball until 2020, to their first victory in eight all-time meetings with the top-seeded Seminoles (46-9). Clemson has made five straight trips to the NCAA Tournament — all under head coach John Rittman.

Florida State took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a solo home run by Hallie Wacaser off Clemson starter Brooke McCubbin (15-5) and that’s where the score stood heading to the seventh.

Seminoles starter Ashtyn Danley allowed two hits and three walks in three shutout innings to begin the game. Julia Apsel followed with three hitless innings, but she was replaced by Jazzy Francik (10-3) after issuing a leadoff walk to Marian Collins. Francik struck out Taylor Pipkens on three pitches, but Johnson homered to center field on a 2-2 pitch to put the Tigers ahead.

McCubbin allowed leadoff singles to pinch-hitter Annabelle Widra and Isa Torres before retiring the next three batters to earn the victory.

Florida State was playing in its 27th ACC championship game after holding off Duke 3-2 in the semifinals. The Seminoles won their only national championship in 2018. They were runners-up in 2021 and 2023 and have advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 12 of 36 previous NCAA Tournament appearances.

Clemson had never won the conference tournament and it’s only regular-season title came in 2021. The Tigers are aiming for their first spot in the WCWS. They outscored their opponents 404-179 but didn’t play FSU during the regular season.

Florida State beat Clemson 8-6 in the 2022 ACC title game. The Blue Devils beat Clemson 1-0 in 2021 in their only other title game appearance.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.