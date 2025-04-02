Kyle Tucker homers in his 4th straight game as the Cubs power past the A’s again, 7-4

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki celebrates back to the dugout followed by Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker and Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ after hitting a three run home run in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Marshall]

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Kyle Tucker added a solo shot in the third to give him home runs in a career-best four straight games and the Chicago Cubs slugged away for a second consecutive night in beating the Athletics 7-4 on Tuesday.

The A’s answered in the bottom of the first on Brent Rooker’s two-run drive, and Shea Langeliers had a two-run shot in the third.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-1) struck out six over 6 2/3 innings and continued his impressive interleague success in his third start of 2025, helping Chicago win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Tucker’s four home runs are tied with Aaron Judge for second-most in the majors.

Dansby Swanson added an RBI double after hitting home runs the previous two games. Chicago didn’t put up near the offensive numbers as a night earlier in an 18-3 rout that featured 21 hits, four home runs and Carson Kelly hitting for the first cycle by a Cubs player since Mark Grace in 1993.

A night after a sellout of 12,119 for the first major league game at Sutter Health Park, the A’s drew 10,095.

Key moment

Chicago came out swinging against Luis Severino (0-1).

The right-hander had been stellar throughout his career against the Cubs but that changed in his second start of the year. Severino entered with a 1.00 ERA in four starts versus Chicago — three earned runs over 27 innings — before being tagged for six runs, five earned, in six innings.

He signed a $67 million, three-year contract with the Athletics in December.

Key stat

Steele is 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 23 interleague games. Since the beginning of last year, he’s 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA in nine interleague outings.

Up next

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (0-1, 12.46 ERA) faces LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00) in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

