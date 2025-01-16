Kyle Tucker and Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to $16.5 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Kyle Tucker and the Chicago Cubs settled the largest of the 17 salary arbitration cases in which proposed figures were exchanged, agreeing to a $16.5 million, one-year contract. Chicago had submitted a $15 million figure and the All-Star outfielder had asked for $17.5 million last week. Absent an agreement, a hearing before a three-person panel would have been held from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14. Tucker, who turns 28 on Friday, was limited to 78 games because of a fractured right shin, but he hit .289 with 23 homers and 49 RBIs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.