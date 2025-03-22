Kyle Gibson returns to Baltimore Orioles, agrees to $5.25 million, 1-year contract

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson returned to the Baltimore Orioles after a one-season absence, agreeing to a $5.25 million, one-year contract. Reaching a deal less than a week before opening day, Gibson figures to join a rotation projected to include right-handers Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his throwing elbow. Gibson, a 37-year-old who went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts for St. Louis last year, can earn an additional $1,525,000 in performance bonuses

