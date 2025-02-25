Kyle Finnegan agrees to a $6M, 1-year deal to return to the Washington Nationals, AP sources say

Closer Kyle Finnegan has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract to return to the Washington Nationals, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, two people with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the agreement had not been finalized. Finnegan was a first-time NL All-Star in 2024. He was non-tendered by the Nationals in November, meaning they did not offer him a new contract and he became a free agent. The 33-year-old right-hander went 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves in 43 chances and 60 strikeouts across 63 2/3 innings last season. Finnegan ranked second in the National League in saves.

