Kylan Boswell scores 22 to help No. 19 Illinois rebound with 94-69 rout of Indiana

By The Associated Press
Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots in front of Indiana center Oumar Ballo, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/AJ Mast]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 22 points, Kasparas Jakucionis added 21 and No. 19 Illinois opened a 28-point halftime lead in a 94-69 blowout of Indiana. Tomislav Ivisic had 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Fighting Illini bounced back from a double-digit loss at home to Southern California. This time, Illinois left no doubt as Jakucionis and Ivisic combined for 34 first-half points to give the Illini a 60-32 lead thanks largely to their dominance inside. Indiana never got closer than 16 in the second half and fell to 11-1 at home. Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds and was involved in a brief shoving match with 2:24 left.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.