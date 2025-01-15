Kylan Boswell scores 22 to help No. 19 Illinois rebound with 94-69 rout of Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 22 points, Kasparas Jakucionis added 21 and No. 19 Illinois opened a 28-point halftime lead in a 94-69 blowout of Indiana. Tomislav Ivisic had 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Fighting Illini bounced back from a double-digit loss at home to Southern California. This time, Illinois left no doubt as Jakucionis and Ivisic combined for 34 first-half points to give the Illini a 60-32 lead thanks largely to their dominance inside. Indiana never got closer than 16 in the second half and fell to 11-1 at home. Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds and was involved in a brief shoving match with 2:24 left.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.