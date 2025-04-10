Kwan has 4 hits, 4 RBIs as Guardians win 6-1 to send White Sox to their 8th straight loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan had a homer and three singles and drove in four runs to help the Cleveland Guardians complete a three-game sweep and hand the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-1 victory on Thursday.

Kwan singled leading off the first and scored on Kyle Manzardo’s fourth home run of the season for a 2-1 lead, and the Guardians never trailed again. The White Sox, winless in April, dropped to 2-10 after losing a post-1900-record 121 games last year.

Brayan Rocchio doubled leading off the third and Kwan hit his second home run on the next pitch for a 4-1 lead. Kwan added run-scoring singles his next two times up to go 4 for 5.

Gavin Williams (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks, striking out seven in five innings. Jakob Junis and Joey Cantillo both pitched two scoreless innings.

Jonathan Cannon (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in the loss, pitching 5 1/3 innings in his third start.

A rough month got worse when the White Sox put Korey Lee (left ankle) and Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list before the game. Andrew Benintendi was put on the 10-day IL on Wednesday.

Key moment

Manzardo’s home run came after a shaky first inning from Williams, who settled down after giving up a single and a walk before throwing two wild pitches in falling behind 1-0.

Key stat

The Guardians beat Chicago 1-0 and 3-2 in the first two games despite having just three hits in each — something they hadn’t done since 1901 in back-to-back victories. The Rockies were the last to do it — 30 years ago.

Up next

Tanner Bibee (1-1, 6.52 ERA) starts for the Guardians on Friday in the first of three games against the visiting Royals. Davis Martin (0-1, 5.73) starts as the White Sox begin a six-game homestand on Friday with the first of three against the Red Sox.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.