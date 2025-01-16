Kvaratskhelia posts farewell video to Napoli fans ahead of expected transfer

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has posted a farewell video to Napoli fans ahead of a widely expected transfer away from the Italian league. The 23-year-old Georgia winger has been linked in France with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League leader Liverpool also is reportedly interested. Kvaratskhelia posted a video on his Instagram page to directly address Napoli fans, saying “it’s hard for me, but it’s time to say goodbye.” He added that “Napoli was my home, where I felt wonderful thanks to each of you.” Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed last Saturday that Kvaratskhelia requested a move.

