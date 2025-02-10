Kvaratskhelia included in PSG squad for Champions League clash with Brest

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to play his first Champions League match in a PSG shirt when his new club takes on Ligue 1 rival Brest. PSG travels to the Stade de Roudourou in the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday. The French league leader warmed up for the game with an impressive 4-1 victory against Monaco during which Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for PSG. The Georgia winger joined from Napoli for a reported 70 million euros ($72 million) during the winter transfer window.

