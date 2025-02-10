Kvaratskhelia included in PSG squad for Champions League clash with Brest

By The Associated Press
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to play his first Champions League match in a PSG shirt when his new club takes on Ligue 1 rival Brest. PSG travels to the Stade de Roudourou in the first leg of their playoff on Tuesday. The French league leader warmed up for the game with an impressive 4-1 victory against Monaco during which Kvaratskhelia scored his first goal for PSG. The Georgia winger joined from Napoli for a reported 70 million euros ($72 million) during the winter transfer window.

