Kvaratskhelia in Paris for medical ahead of expected deal with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was set to undergo a medical with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday ahead of his expected transfer to the 12-time French champions. French media including L’Equipe and RMC reported that the 23-year-old Georgia forward plans to sign a contract upon completion of the medical. On Thursday, Kvaratskhelia posted a farewell video to Napoli fans, who had affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in homage to late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, the club’s greatest-ever player. Kvaratskhelia starred in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team in 2023.

