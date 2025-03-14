Kuemper, Kings keep Ovechkin and Capitals under wraps in 3-0 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield had a goal for the fifth consecutive game, Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 3-0. Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Warren Foegele scored, and the Kings won their fourth in a row following a season-high five-game losing streak. Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals, who had won five straight. Alex Ovechkin did not have a shot on goal despite playing nearly 19 minutes with 8:41 of it on the power play.

