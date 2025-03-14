Kuemper, Kings keep Ovechkin and Capitals under wraps in 3-0 win

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) defend against Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield had a goal for the fifth consecutive game, Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 3-0. Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Warren Foegele scored, and the Kings won their fourth in a row following a season-high five-game losing streak. Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals, who had won five straight. Alex Ovechkin did not have a shot on goal despite playing nearly 19 minutes with 8:41 of it on the power play.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.