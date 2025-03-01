Kristoffersen takes GS to deny Pinheiro Braathen a first-ever Alpine skiing World Cup win for Brazil

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen has won his first World Cup giant slalom in three years. The Norwegian skier denied runner-up Lucas Pinheiro Braathen what would have been Brazil’s first ever top-level victory in Alpine skiing. Pinheiro Braathen improved from seventh after the opening run. Swiss star Marco Odermatt trailed Kristoffersen by 0.15 after the opening run but dropped to third. No other skier than Kristoffersen or Odermatt has won in the seven GS races held on the Podkoren course since 2019. World champion Raphael Haaser of Austria finished seventh.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.