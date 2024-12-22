Krimili hits five 3s, scores 19 to help No. 24 Cal women beat Fordham 69-53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ioanna Krimili hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Ugonne Onyiah made 6 of 6 from the field and scored 13 points and No. 24 California beat Fordham 69-53 at the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational. The Bears (12-1), who moved in the AP Top 25 for the first time since January of 2019, are off to their best start since 2016-17, when they won 13 straight to open the season. Cal, which never trailed, scored 11 consecutive points to take a 13-2 lead with 7:10 left in the first quarter and Jayda Noble’s traditional three-point play with 2:17 left in the third quarter made it 48-37. Fordham trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Taylor Donaldson led Fordham (6-4) with 24 points, including four 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.