Kraken sign forward John Hayden to a 2-year contract extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken signed forward John Hayden to a two-year, one-way contract extension Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Hayden had a goal and an assist in 20 games for the Kraken last season. He also had 11 goals and 16 assists in 44 regular-season games for Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League, and added two goals and an assist for the Firebirds in six playoff games.

“John has been an important player in our organization over the past three seasons, making an impact at both the NHL and AHL level,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “He’s a strong leader who brings a terrific work ethic and physical presence.”

The 6-foot-3 center Hayden has 18 goals and 21 assists in 269 career NHL games with Chicago, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo and Seattle. He played four seasons at Yale.

