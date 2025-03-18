Koundé calls for ‘firm’ action against PSG supporters who insulted Rabiot and his mother

PARIS (AP) — France defender Jules Koundé says “firm” action should be taken against Paris Saint-Germain fans who unfurled an insulting banner aimed at Adrien Rabiot and his mother in the game against Marseille. Adrien and Véronique Rabiot were the subject of an insulting message on a large banner clearly visible at the Parc des Princes during Sunday’s Ligue 1 match. Koundé is Rabiot’s France teammate and says “there are limits and I think the limits were clearly breached.” Koundé says he hopes French soccer authorities “will be firm about this because it’s unacceptable.” Koundé and Rabiot are set to play for France against Croatia in the Nations League on Thursday.

