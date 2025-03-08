Kotsay kept A’s players unified and focused amid uncertainty, adversity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Athletics’ season could have gone any number of ways last season. But manager Mark Kotsay kept his players unified and focused. Fans regularly protested the club’s impending move to Las Vegas via Sacramento. At least those who showed up to what often was a nearly empty Oakland Coliseum. There also seemed little to play for as the A’s appeared headed toward their third consecutive 100-loss season. They avoided that by finishing 69-93 after going 32-32 after the All-Star break. That play provided some hope the A’s could be beginning to put together a contender.

