Kopitar scores twice in third, Kings fight back for 5-4 win over Flyers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored twice, Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings got their seventh straight home win by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings, and David Rittich made 17 saves. Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist for the Flyers after being benched for the third period against Anaheim on Saturday. Tyson Foerster, Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee also scored, and Aleksei Kolosov made 15 saves

