Konan Niederhauser scores 18, Baldwin adds 15 and Penn State defeats Drexel 75-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 18 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. had 15 points and six assists, and Penn State defeated Drexel 75-64 at Wells Fargo Center. Penn State led 51-38 with 15 minutes left in regulation, before Drexel went on an extended rally to get within 58-56 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Drexel’s Kevon Vanderhorst hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in that stretch. A dunk by Cole Hargrove had Drexel within two points again, 62-60, with 4 minutes remaining, but Konan Niederhauser scored four points in an 8-0 run that put the Nittany Lions up by 10 with 2 minutes to go.

