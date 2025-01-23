Kolo Muani joins Juventus on loan from PSG until the end of the season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has bolstered its attack by signing France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season. Juventus is in fifth place in Serie A and is unbeaten. But coach Thiago Motta’s side has drawn 13 of 21 games. Kolo Muani became PSG’s third-most expensive signing when he joined from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros (then $101 million) at the beginning of last season. Although he has been used sparingly by coach Luis Enrique, his speed and versatility could suit Juve.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.