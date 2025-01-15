Knueppel leads sharp-shooting attack as No. 3 Duke tops Miami 89-54 to stay unbeaten in ACC

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kon Knueppel had season highs of 25 points and six 3-pointers to help No. 3 Duke beat Miami 89-54 on Tuesday night to stay unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Khaman Maluach had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils. They shot 54.8% and made 17 of 32 3-pointers. Eleven of those 3s came before halftime. Duke led by 24 at the break and never let Miami closer than 19 in the final 20 minutes. Lynn Kidd scored 20 points for the Hurricanes. Miami has lost six straight and 13 of 14.

