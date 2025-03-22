Knight leaves role as England women’s cricket captain after 9 years following poor results

LONDON (AP) — Heather Knight is stepping down as captain of the England women’s cricket team after nine years as part of an overhaul following poor results. England was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s T20 World Cup and lost the multi-format Ashes series to Australia 16-0 this year. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the decision on Saturday, the day after head coach Jon Lewis was removed. Knight remains available for selection and says “it’s time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be.” Knight captained England 199 times and the ECB said her successor will be appointed shortly.

