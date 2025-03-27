Knicks without top 3 point guards Friday at Milwaukee with Brunson and both backups out

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson and both primary backups on Friday at Milwaukee, leaving them without their top three point guards in the potential playoff preview.

Deuce McBride (left groin) and Cam Payne (sprained right ankle) were ruled out Thursday by the Knicks, who will be without Brunson for an 11th straight game because of his sprained right ankle.

McBride has missed the last three games with his injury. Payne started Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but hurt his ankle in the first half. He remained in the game and scored 15 points in the first half, but didn’t return after halftime.

Tyler Kolek, a rookie from Marquette, could get his first NBA start in the city where he played in college. He has played 19 minutes in each of the last two games to match his season high.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said veteran Delon Wright, who joined the Knicks only last month after a trade, would be the other point guard option.

The Bucks are also without their top point guard, with Damian Lillard sidelined because of deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. They have fallen into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with the Knicks at No. 3 and on the verge of clinching a playoff berth.

