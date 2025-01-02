Knicks overcome absence of Brunson and the surprising loss of his backup to beat the Jazz

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks knew Jalen Brunson couldn’t play. Then they were thrown a surprise when neither could the guy who was supposed to replace him. Without their leading scorer and down to their third choice for a starting point guard, the Knicks beat the Utah Jazz 119-103 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight victory. Brunson was ruled out about 40 minutes before the game because of right calf tightness. Deuce McBride was expected to start in his place. However, McBride developed left hamstring tightness shortly before the game and was scratched. Cam Payne started, with Tyler Kolek backing him up after playing 40 minutes earlier Wednesday in a G League game.

