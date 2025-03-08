Knicks’ high-scoring Jalen Brunson expected to miss at least 2 weeks with right ankle sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks small forward Jalen Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain. The Knicks say Brunson will be evaluated in two weeks after suffering the injury in overtime in the Knicks’ 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Brunson rolled his right ankle with 1:24 remaining in overtime after landing on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves on a drive to the basket. Brunson was fouled on the play and made both free throws to finish with 39 points and 10 assists.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.