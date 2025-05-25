Knicks decide to bench Josh Hart, start Mitchell Robinson for Game 3 against Pacers

INDINAPOLIS (AP) — New York Knicks forward Mitchell Robinson will start in place of guard Josh Hart for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night.

The switch first appeared on the lineup card released 30 minutes before tip-off and comes after the Indiana Pacers rallied to win the first two games of the series on New York’s home court.

Robinson’s presence adds more size to New York’s defense and could help slow down the Pacers track-like offense.

Hart has averaged 12.3 points while shooting 48.4% from the field an 41.3% from 3-point range in nearly 37 minutes of playoff action but has only taken nine shots and has scored just 14 points total through the first two games.

Robinson’s ability to rebound, meanwhile, has given the Knicks energy boosts in the first two games.

Robinson is averaging 4.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in the postseason while shooting 52.8% from the field.

