Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau hopeful injured Jalen Brunson can return to action in regular season

By The Associated Press
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson writhes in pain after getting injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New York Knicks remain hopeful that Jalen Brunson can play in a few games before the postseason. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Brunson will be checked again on Friday — two weeks after he suffered an sprained right ankle earlier this month. Thibodeau said Brunson is out of a boot, doing some light shooting and making progress.  Thibodeau said he expected Brunson to play before the Knicks’ April 13 regular-season finale.

