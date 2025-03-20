Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau hopeful injured Jalen Brunson can return to action in regular season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New York Knicks remain hopeful that Jalen Brunson can play in a few games before the postseason. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Brunson will be checked again on Friday — two weeks after he suffered an sprained right ankle earlier this month. Thibodeau said Brunson is out of a boot, doing some light shooting and making progress. Thibodeau said he expected Brunson to play before the Knicks’ April 13 regular-season finale.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.